College Football Program Lost Its Offensive, Defensive Coordinators Today

SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Dino Babers runs out in front the Syracuse Orange before his first game as head coach of the Syracuse Orange vs Colgate Raiders on September 2, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Thursday has been a tough day for the Syracuse football program.

Not only did it lose defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska, but it just lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae as well. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Anae is leaving Syracuse to be NC State's offensive coordinator.

This means that Dino Babers will have to find two new coordinators heading into the 2023 season and they won't be easy to replace.

White oversaw back-to-back top 30 defenses as the Orange DC while Anae's offense averaged just over 365 yards per game this season. That came after Anae's offense in 2021 while he was at Virginia ranked third in the FBS in terms of total offense.

Both helped the Orange go 7-5 in the regular season, which led to a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 against Minnesota.

We'll have to see who Babers targets for those two coordinator jobs once that bowl game is played.