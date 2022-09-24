College Football Program Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 3: The sun lights the foothills of Boise in this overhead shot of Bronco Stadium before the start of the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Boise State Broncos on September 3, 2009 at Bronco Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 19-8. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The Boise State football program fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following Friday night's 27-10 loss to UTEP.

The program has replaced Plough's OC position with former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, per college football insider Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports.

Plough joined the Boise State program as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach prior to the 2021 season. The Broncos notched a 7-5 record during his first and only full season with the program.

Koetter was head coach at Boise State from 1998-2000, notching a 26-10 record. He also logged head coaching stints with Arizona State (2001-06) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).

Boise State is 2-2 to start the 2022 season, notching wins over New Mexico, UT Martin and losses to Oregon State, UTEP.

Under new offensive leadership, the Broncos will look to bounce back in a matchup against San Diego State next weekend.