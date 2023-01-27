College Football Program Rescinds Offer To Controversial Quarterback Recruit

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

An HBCU college football team decided to give a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit and their head coach appears to be paying the consequences for doing so.

Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was only recently introduced as the Golden Rams' head coach for the 2023 season, made extending a scholarship offer to Marcus Stokes one of his first orders of business. Stokes made waves earlier this recruiting cycle when his scholarship to Florida was revoked after he was recorded using the N-word in a rap video.

According to HBCU Gameday, Gray was reprimanded by school president Marion Ross Fedrick and has since apologized for doing so. In a statement, Gray said he was sorry for not honoring the Albany State school traditions and would be taking responsibility for his actions.

"Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down," Gray said, via HBCU Gameday.

"I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU. As I say to our players, “there is a consequence to every action.” The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you. Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better."

Marcus Stokes is a three-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023 and has previously received offers from a plethora of Power Five schools including Florida, Penn State, Utah, Pitt and Virginia Tech among others.

But after his antics earlier this week, he'll be lucky to get a scholarship from a Division II school.