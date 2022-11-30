College Football Program "Targeting" Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback To Be Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a letter from the UAB football team made college football headlines.

In the letter, players pleaded with the team to remove the interim tag from interim head coach Bryant Vincent's title. A few hours later, the reason why has been revealed.

According to multiple new reports, the Blazers are "targeting" a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to be their next head coach. That's right, Bryant Vincent reportedly isn't getting the job.

Instead, UAB has its sights set on former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Sports Illustrated insider Ross Dellenger has the news.

"UAB is targeting former Super Bowl champion QB Trent Dilfer as its next coach," Dellenger said. "Dilfer, in his 4th season as a HS coach, is 38-8 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville with a state title. Also is coach of Elite 11 QB."

Dilfer has become a successful high school football coach, but hasn't coached at the collegiate level just yet.

That appears to be changing in the near future.