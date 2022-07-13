College Football Quarterback Draws Interesting Dak Prescott Comparison

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 reacts with WanDale Robinson #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats after a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Just about every NFL team would like to have a quarterback like Dak Prescott. Ahead of the 2023 college football season and next year's NFL Draft, one college quarterback is drawing comparisons to the Cowboys quarterback.

In a recent feature for NFL.com, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke glowingly about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. He said that he can see Levis developing into a player like Prescott, and believes Levis can have a final season for the Wildcats comparable to Prescott's last year at Mississippi State.

“I haven't seen Levis throw live and in person, which is typically the best way to generate the most sensible QB comparison,” Jeremiah wrote. “I don't have a comp that immediately comes to mind when I study him on tape, but I'm hopeful he can develop into a player like Dak Prescott. Both guys are strong, tough and competitive. Dak is a bit superior athletically, but Levis runs with the same tenacity as a ball carrier. They can both power the football into tight windows. Dak made major improvements in his final season at Mississippi State, and I'm looking for Levis to follow suit this year at Kentucky.”

Levis is coming off a superb first season for the Wildcats. He had 2,826 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 33 total touchdowns - all top 10 single-season marks in team history.

Will Levis chose to return to college for a fifth year rather than enter the NFL. Given how the 2022 NFL Draft just played out, he may have made the right choice.

With another big season at Kentucky, Levis could rise to a top 100 pick, or maybe even a first-rounder.

And if he proves to be as close to looking like Dak Prescott as Daniel Jeremiah thinks he can, Levis might be a candidate to be the top overall pick.

What do you make of the comparison to Dak?