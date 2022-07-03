College Football Quarterback Hoping For 'Joe Burrow' Leap This Fall

ATHENS, GA OCTOBER 16: A Kentucky football helmet on the sideline during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the span of two years, Joe Burrow went from Ohio State transfer to LSU legend. In his second season with the Tigers, Burrow won a national championship, Heisman Trophy and went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

After standing out at this summer's Manning Passing Academy, Kentucky QB Will Levis is looking to make a similar jump in year two with the Wildcats.

Speaking with "Locked on SEC" recently, Levis said he'd like to avoid the Burrow comparisons. But at the same time, he sees the similarities and he's looking to breakout in a big way this fall.

I’m not gonna compare my story to anyone else, but I mean I think that’s a similar situation. That’s honestly what I’m hoping is gonna happen, so we’ll see.

Additionally, Levis continued his media rounds with an appearance on the "The Zach Gelb Show," saying that he believes he could be a high pick in next year's draft.

As long as we have the season like we’re hoping to have, then everything else will fall into place ... I’m confident in my ability, and I think I do have the potential to be a first-round pick. Just got to make sure that I can prove that on the field in everything that I do from here on out.

Following a three-year career with the Nittany Lions, Will Levis transferred to Kentucky showcased his ability in the SEC: completing 66% of his passes and throwing for 24 touchdowns.

If he has a second season anything like Joe Burrow, watch out...