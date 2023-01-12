College Football Quarterback Is Joining School's Baseball Team

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of first half action as the Idaho Vandals and Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Florida quarterback Max Brown will test his arm out on the diamond this spring.

Brown, a member of Florida's 2022 recruiting class, has officially joined the school's baseball team. He's listed as an outfielder for the 2023 season.

Florida football coach Billy Napier has not yet commented on Brown's decision.

Back in high school, Brown was considered a utility player. He saw time at every position other than pitcher.

While there's no guarantee Brown will get to shine on Florida's baseball team, the two-sport athlete seems ready for the challenge.

As for Brown's football career, he was listed as the No. 96 quarterback from the 2022 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

Brown initially committed to Central Michigan. He flipped his commitment shortly after receiving an offer from Florida.

It's unclear if Brown will receive playing time at quarterback for Florida this fall. Graham Mertz and Jack Miller are most likely at the top of the depth chart.