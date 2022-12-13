College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend.

The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries.

Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her" earlier in the night and even attempted to kiss her and "grab her butt." Others at the party are said to have seen those claims and pulled the QB away from her.

Police say the woman saw Carpenter again later in the night sitting on the sidewalk and "approached him to speak to him about what he was doing."

The CCU football player then reportedly advanced on her again and when she pushed him away, he lost his temper and is accused of picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

Carpenter was arrested around 2 AM on Sunday and is being charged with third-degree assault and battery. He was expected to play in the Chanticleers' bowl game against East Carolina on Dec. 27.