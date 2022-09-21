College Football Quarterback Rips Team's Home Game Atmosphere

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Exterior view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke doesn't like the home atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium.

Van Dyke came out and said that he even prefers playing on the road compared to being at home. He thinks that the Hurricanes don't really have a college atmosphere.

"I like away games," Van Dyke said in a video. "We don't really have that much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock, so we're about 25 minutes away from campus. A lot of students don't go up and watch the games unless it's a big one. That's why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and making that crowd quiet."

That is definitely something that future recruits don't want to hear when they're potentially considering Miami.

This is also why you don't play your home games far away from campus.