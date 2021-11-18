College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State.

While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.

Both Red Raiders radio announcers have been pulled from this weekend’s coverage of Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State.

🚨 Big 12 Issues Public Reprimand of Texas Tech Football Radio Announcers 📰 https://t.co/LNDfS7ihms pic.twitter.com/o5E001yjD6 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 18, 2021

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

The same Texas Tech radio announcers went viral this past Saturday for their call of Jonathan Garibay’s 62-yard, game-winning field goal for the Red Raiders.

The Texas Tech radio call was phenomenal pic.twitter.com/0EBMxaSDgw — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 14, 2021

Texas Tech will look for another upset win over Oklahoma State this coming Saturday.