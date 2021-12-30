College Football Reporter Getting Crushed For Bowl Game Comment

College football analyst Dennis Dodd is one of the many people who believe the surplus of bowl games has watered down the importance of bowl season.

While Dodd isn’t alone in this opinion, his statements on Thursday have certainly rubbed some college football fans the wrong way.

The 6-6 North Carolina Tar Heels and the 6-6 South Carolina Gamecocks are currently facing off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The winning coach of this contest will have 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise dumped on their head.

Dodd isn’t as excited for this spectacle as the rest of the college football world.

“My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fans took to Twitter to with their reaction to Dodd’s Debbie-Downer take.

“There are way too many curmudgeons in this world that are upset when other people find joy in the little things. How about instead of criticizing others, we let them enjoy this small moment in life,” one fan wrote.

“I normally like Dennis Dodd but the man is out here playing Condiment Cop and it’s a bad look. Football is a child’s game we turned into a billion dollar industry. Let’s have some fun,” another added.

“The mayonnaise is bad,” says serious man posing with shirtless donkey in suspenders. https://t.co/MeyM7hKJI1 pic.twitter.com/nsXr2uoZ2Z — 🎄Gingerbrant House 🎄 (@barntwn) December 30, 2021

While Dennis Dodd may not be tuning in, it seems the rest of the college football world is looking forward to today’s trophy ceremony.