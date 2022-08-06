College Football Season Begins In 3 Weeks: Fans React

Can you feel it coming?

The college football season kicks off just three weeks from today.

Fans from around the college football world took to Twitter to celebrate this fact on Saturday.

"Woke up this Saturday morning and got chills knowing we’re approximately 3 weeks from the start of College Football," one fan wrote.

"3 weeks from college football I’m shaking in my boots w excitement," another added.

Week 0 of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on August 27. One of the most notable matchups on this opening week is a contest between Nebraska and Northwester in Dublin, Irleand.

Here's the full Week 0 slate of games:

Austin Peay at. WKU — 12 p.m. ET

Nebraska vs. Northwestern — 12:30 p.m. ET

Idaho State at UNLV — 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn at Utah State — 4 p.m. ET

Wyoming at Illinois — 4 p.m. ET

Duquesne at Florida State — 5 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — 7 p.m. ET

Florida A&M at North Carolina — 8:15 p.m. ET

North Texas at UTEP — 9 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at Hawaii — 10:30 p.m. ET

Nevada at New Mexico State — TBA

Which matchup are you most pumped about?