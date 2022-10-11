College Football Star Quarterback Expected To Miss Season

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) makes a throw in the first quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Kansas hosted TCU in what promised to be one of the best college football games of the weekend.

The game delivered, with TCU taking a 38-31 win to remain undefeated on the year. Unfortunately, the loss wasn't the only bad news for the Jayhawks, who lost starting quarterback Jalon Daniels late in the game.

According to a new report, Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season.

"Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources. It's a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks') start. It's Jason Bean's team now," Zac Boyer said on Twitter.

Daniels will finished the season with 1,072 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception through the air. He also added 335 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He led Kansas to a surprising 5-0 start to the season and started to enter the Heisman conversation.

Now he'll have to watch his team from the sideline.