College Football Star Quarterback Medically Cleared To Return

The Demon Deacons are getting a huge boost ahead of this Saturday's game at Vanderbilt.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, "Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to competition by the school’s medical experts. He’s expected to start ... He was sidelined Aug 10 with a non-football related medical condition."

Hartman had to undergo a procedure after seeking medical attention during one of Wake Forest's summer workouts.

In 2021, the junior QB led the Deacons to a division title and bowl win all while throwing for over 4,000 yards and accounting for 50 touchdowns.

Head coach Dave Clawson described Hartman as "the true embodiment of a leader" and "one of the finest young men [he's] ever had the pleasure to coach."

Look for the upperclassman to bounce back in a big way once he touches the field again.