College Football Star Reacts To Desmond Howard's Bold Prediction
One Texas A&M player doesn't care about Desmond Howard's bold pick for the program.
On Saturday, Howard unveiled his top four for the College Football Playoff. He had Baylor, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M in the CFP with the latter winning it all.
Junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson saw that segment on College GameDay and didn't think much of it.
“That’s just talk right now,” Robinson said via Saturday Down South. "We’ve got to put in the production. If we’re just listening and not putting in the production, then what’s it for?”
The Aggies have high expectations this season, especially since they brought in the highest-rated recruiting class this year. They only went 8-4 last season, but they did beat the Alabama Crimson Tide down in College Station, 31-28.
We'll have to see if the Aggies can prove Howard right.