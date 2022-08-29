College Football Star Reacts To Desmond Howard's Bold Prediction

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One Texas A&M player doesn't care about Desmond Howard's bold pick for the program.

On Saturday, Howard unveiled his top four for the College Football Playoff. He had Baylor, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M in the CFP with the latter winning it all.

Junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson saw that segment on College GameDay and didn't think much of it.

“That’s just talk right now,” Robinson said via Saturday Down South. "We’ve got to put in the production. If we’re just listening and not putting in the production, then what’s it for?”

The Aggies have high expectations this season, especially since they brought in the highest-rated recruiting class this year. They only went 8-4 last season, but they did beat the Alabama Crimson Tide down in College Station, 31-28.

We'll have to see if the Aggies can prove Howard right.