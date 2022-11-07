College Football Star Reveals His Phone Number Got Leaked

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: A general view of georgia footballs taken before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on October 28, 2006 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Nobody's safe out here.

Leading up to Georgia's top-three showdown with Tennessee this past Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett revealed his phone number got leaked to Vols fans.

And while he didn't necessarily say it served as added motivation, "there's probably something there."

"Probably 600-700... texts, everything," the QB told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I figured out a way to hide them all so they wouldn't show up but ... lot of messages. Didn't return any. Just sat on 'em, ate 'em. I wouldn't say motivation but it's... there's probably something there."

Bennett certainly got the last laugh as he helped lead Georgia to a 27-13 win behind 275 passing yards and three total touchdowns as the Bulldogs almost assuredly recaptured their No. 1 spot.



That would also explain the UGA star's phone call celly: