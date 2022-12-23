College Football Star Running Back Announces NFL Draft Decision

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 08: An Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sits on the sideline during the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 7, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After five years of college football, Illinois running back Chase Brown has the option to go out with a bowl game appearance in the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl. Today he made his decision on whether he'll play or prepare for the draft.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Brown announced that he will forego the bowl game and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. He offered thanks to his family, teammates, coaches and Illini Nation for the opportunity to play for them these past four years.

"Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the best experience of my life. I earned a degree, advanced as an athlete, and formed a lifelong connection... After careful consideration, I have decided to forego the upcoming bowl game and enter the NFL Draft. I-L-L," Brown wrote.

Brown leaves the Illini after a breakout 202 season where he had 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns along with 27 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

He finishes his career at Illinois with 3,206 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns along with 446 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Chase Brown started his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to Chicago in 2019. He didn't become the starter until 2021 but made an impact quickly.

In 2021, Brown had two games with over 220 rushing yards - 257 against Charlotte and 223 against Penn State (the most ever by an Illinois back against the Nittany Lions).

It will be interesting to see what Brown looks like as an NFL Draft prospect in the weeks and months to come.

Where do you think Brown will wind up playing in the pros?