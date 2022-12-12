College Football Star Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 29: A general view of a helmet before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the top running backs in college football has decided to seek out greener pastures in 2023.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has entered the transfer portal. Lloyd was South Carolina's leading rusher in 2022, going for 749 total yards and 11 touchdowns, with seven coming over the course of four weeks.

Back in 2020, 247Sports ranked Lloyd as the No. 43 overall prospect in his class. He was the No. 5 running back in the nation and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Maryland.

After redshirting his freshman season, Lloyd saw limited action in 2021 before really breaking onto the scene in 2022.

MarShawn Lloyd wound up being the X-factor for the Gamecocks securing their first eight-win season since 2017. They were so good that they were even ranked by the AP for the first time since 2018.

Suffice it to say, Lloyd will be sorely missed in Columbia, South Carolina.

As for potential destinations, Lloyd can conceivably go just about anywhere in the country with so many running backs graduating or leaving for the NFL Draft.

Another SEC school would probably be happen to bring him on board, or he could take a chance in another Power Five conference like the Big Ten or Big 12.

Where do you think MarShawn Lloyd will go next?