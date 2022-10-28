College Football Star Wide Receiver Announces He's Back From Injury With New NIL Deal

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee is set to get back a major weapon for this Saturday's game against No. 19 Kentucky.

Cedric Thompson, who's one of the Vols' best weapons, is going to play after missing the last four games due to tightrope surgery on his left ankle.

Thompson announced his return via a NIL Deal with Moonshine Mountain Cookies on Instagram. If he catches two touchdowns against Kentucky, every fan gets two free cookies on Monday.

Thompson's return is just in time for the Vols because they're set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who are the top team in the country right now, next week following this contest against the Wildcats.

Thompson has 17 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Last season, he finished with 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns before he was an All-SEC selection.

Tennessee-Kentucky will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.