College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process.

The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.

Grant DuBose, a wide receiver for the Charlotte 49ers, reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal. According to a report from insider Matt Zenitz, DuBose intends to leave the 49ers.

"Charlotte standout wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal," Zenitz said on Twitter.

Over the past two seasons, DuBose has turned himself into one of the better wide receivers in the country.

He's racked up 126 catches, 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns the last two seasons. Now he can transfer to a bigger-name program that will give him the chance to put himself on the NFL radar.