College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 1: A general view of the game football taken during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats on October 1, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 43-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special. ... With that being said, after numerous prayers and multiple conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

Wease leaves the program after three years where he recorded 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite some injury-plagued seasons.

The junior WR was the fourth-ranked player in the country at his position coming out of Allen (Texas) High in 2019. Now he'll look to finish out his college career elsewhere.