College Football Starting Quarterback Officially Announces Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned that a starting quarterback announced his decision to transfer.

That's right, just four games into the 2022 season, a quarterback is ready to move on. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier told ESPN's Pete Thamel that his time with the Broncos is done.

"I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I've given everything that I had," Bachmeier said. "I'm super thankful."

Here are more details from the move, via ESPN:

Bachmeier told ESPN that his main priority in choosing a school is finding the best situation to both win games and prepare himself for the NFL. He said that he's going to be deliberate in his process to find the best situation. Bachmeier has already graduated, which means he can enter the portal and will be eligible immediately wherever he goes.

By leaving before playing in his fifth game this season he will preserve two seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he decides to transfer.

Bachmeier burst onto the scene as a true freshman when he took over the starting quarterback job. Unfortunately, the 2022 season hasn't been kind to the Broncos who sit at 2-2.

Where will he play next?