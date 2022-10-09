College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of Sun Devil Stadium as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks warm up prior to the college football game on September 19, 2008 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Warhawks 38-14. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms.

During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all.

The new combo comes just one week after ASU hit it out of the park with a white/yellow alternate that looked pretty clean vs. USC.

Fans couldn't believe what they saw out in Tempe.

"They look like if the Pottsville Maroons were still playing today," one user replied.

"The Washington Commanders look great," tweeted Luke Zim.

"Fire the coach, empty the closet," said Matt Hinton.

"Sparky noooooooooo."

"Burn these immediately and let's never speak of them again."

"Who the heck approved those?!!" asked a retired sportscaster.

Where does these rank among the worst CFB uniforms of all-time?