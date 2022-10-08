College Football Team's Trick Play Was Hilariously Disastrous

Down 17-0 against Buffalo, the Bowling Green football team tried to get some forward momentum with a trick play. Instead of taking the points and kicking a 25-yard field goal, the Falcons attempted a fake and went for the touchdown.

The holder tossed the ball to the kicker running out wide to the left — but the kicker stumbled as the ball came his way. Buffalo snatched up the fumble and took it all the way home for a scoop and score.

Fortunately for Bowling Green, the touchdown was called back. Instead, the play resulted in a turnover on downs.

Take a look at the disastrous play here:

Buffalo leads Bowling Green 31-0 at halftime. The Bulls have dominated in the run game, collecting 212 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns — two apiece for running backs Mike Washington and Ron Cook Jr.

Both of these MAC programs are 2-3 to start the 2022 season.