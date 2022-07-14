College Football Tight End Dead At 22 Following Tragic Accident
The college football world woke up to heartbreaking news on Thursday morning with the passing of a 22-year-old player.
Spencer Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic accident this week, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee. Webb was reportedly cliff diving near the Ducks' campus when he hit his head.
Here's more from the report:
Webb died on Wednesday afternoon, hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, less than a mile from Eugene, where the university is located.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening posted on its Facebook page that upon arriving to a report of an injured person, “deputies learned that a 22-year old male recreating the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. ... He was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the heartbreaking news with a post on social media. "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" he said.
Our thoughts are with the Webb family.