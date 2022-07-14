College Football Tight End Dead At 22 Following Tragic Accident

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The college football world woke up to heartbreaking news on Thursday morning with the passing of a 22-year-old player.

Spencer Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic accident this week, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee. Webb was reportedly cliff diving near the Ducks' campus when he hit his head.

Here's more from the report:

Webb died on Wednesday afternoon, hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, less than a mile from Eugene, where the university is located. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening posted on its Facebook page that upon arriving to a report of an injured person, “deputies learned that a 22-year old male recreating the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. ... He was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the heartbreaking news with a post on social media. "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" he said.

Our thoughts are with the Webb family.