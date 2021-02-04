College Football’s Top 10 Recruiting Classes For 2021

The 2021 college football recruiting cycle is pretty much wrapped up.

The second National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While most of the country’s top prospects committed and signed back in December, there were still a handful of uncommitted recruits coming into today.

There is still one big-time prospect out there – the country’s No. 1 overall prospect remains uncommitted – but for the most part, everyone is signed.

Alabama leads the way with the No. 1 class in the country. According to 247Sports’ rankings, the Crimson Tide’s class is the greatest class of all-time.

Alabama isn’t the only school bringing in a loaded class, though. Several other notable programs have locked up big-time classes for 2021.

According to 247Sports, here are the top 10 classes for 2021:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia LSU Clemson Oregon Texas A&M USC Notre Dame Michigan

As mentioned earlier, there is still one really big fish out there. J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star defensive lineman, is still uncommitted. He has a final five of Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, Oregon and USC, but two schools are reportedly the favorites.

Whoever lands Tuimoloau will obviously receive a major boost, but it’s unlikely to change much as far as the top 10 class rankings are concerned.