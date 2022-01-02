College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance

Jaxon Smith-Njigba put Ohio State on his back for a massive 48-45 Rose Bowl win against Utah.

He was on a tear throughout this matchup and finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions. His 346 yards are not only a career-high but also the most by any player in any bowl game in college football history.

Final stat line for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 15 receptions, 346 yards, 3 TDs The 346 receiving yards is the most for any bowl game in history. Just an absolute clinic. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

The craziest part is that he’s not eligible to be part of this year’s NFL Draft. Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will be there and there’s certainly an argument that Smith-Njigba might be better than them.

Utah’s secondary didn’t have an answer for him throughout this contest, no matter if it was single coverage or bracketing him.

Smith-Njigba was also the only one playing out of him, Wilson, and Olave. The latter two decided to sit out this game to preserve themselves for the draft.

The college football world was amazed at how Smith-Njigba was able to put up these crazy numbers.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD!! THIS MAN CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/AgDWhFSas6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Are we sure Jaxon Smith-Njigba shouldn’t have opted out too? — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 1, 2022

HOLY DIME FROM CJ STROUD TO JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4gQDoUMaz6 — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) January 2, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba now has the most receiving yards (231) in @rosebowlgame history. The game's only in the third quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/2yNyfpHVXg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is putting up one of the greatest receiving peformances of all time. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS 😱😱😱 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 2, 2022

The Buckeyes improved to 11-2 with this win, while Utah dropped to 10-4.