College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance

Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba put Ohio State on his back for a massive 48-45 Rose Bowl win against Utah.

He was on a tear throughout this matchup and finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions. His 346 yards are not only a career-high but also the most by any player in any bowl game in college football history.

The craziest part is that he’s not eligible to be part of this year’s NFL Draft. Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will be there and there’s certainly an argument that Smith-Njigba might be better than them.

Utah’s secondary didn’t have an answer for him throughout this contest, no matter if it was single coverage or bracketing him.

Smith-Njigba was also the only one playing out of him, Wilson, and Olave. The latter two decided to sit out this game to preserve themselves for the draft.

The college football world was amazed at how Smith-Njigba was able to put up these crazy numbers.

The Buckeyes improved to 11-2 with this win, while Utah dropped to 10-4.

