College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 16: An Auburn Tigers end zone pylon is shown during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season.

Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.

It's safe to say Auburn fans and the college football world aren't satisfied with the Tigers' performance this year. Fans flocked to social media to suggest the team needs a new head coach.

"Bryan Harsin should be tarmac'd," CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee said.

"One school of thought on the Plains is to let Harsin finish the season because there is no suitable interim to take over. Which ironically is another indictment of the head coach," said another reporter.

"The idea that Auburn fires coaches quickly has never been right. It just feels that way because Gus was rumor milled for so many years before they actually did it, and same with Tuberville. But the Harsin thing has gotten a long runway relative to how bad it's been," said a third.

It certainly seems like Harsin's time at Auburn is coming to an end unless the Tigers have a miraculous turnaround.