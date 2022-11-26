College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line.

Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance.

Here's what folks on Twitter had to say about Day's job security.

"Ryan Day should be fired after that performance," tweeted The Score's Brenden Deeg.

"Ryan Day should be fired on the field," said Nick Adams.

"I will say it again if Ryan Day loses this he deserves to be fired," an Ohio State fan account tweeted.

"Genuine question: does Ryan Day get fired if he loses today?" asked Michigan alum Dave Portnoy.

"Ryan Day needs to be fired he’s not ready to play with real teams man. Ohio state need to fire him before he goes back in the locker room. Bum shoes."

"Yo this is easily the most embarrassing performance of the year Ryan Day has to get fired," another said.

"Ryan Day should be fired. Effective immediately. Atrocious. Beating inferior opponents by 40 points doesn't move me," a fan laughed.

Tough times in Columbus.