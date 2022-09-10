College Football World Calls Out Marcus Freeman's Start At Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is 0-3 to start his career as the leader of the Fighting Irish.

Freeman took over as head coach for Notre Dame's bowl game loss to Oklahoma State at the end of the 2021 season. He notched his regular-season debut against Ohio State in a top-five matchup last weekend, putting up a good fight in a 21-10 loss.

Those first two losses against top-10 teams are understandable. But on Saturday, the Fighting Irish fell in a shocking 26-21 loss to Marshall at home.

Freeman is the first head coach in Notre Dame history to start 0-3.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this ugly start for Freeman.

"What a huge, huge moment for Marshall and Charles Huff. What an abject disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman," Pat Forde wrote.

"Not just 0-3 start to his tenure for Marcus Freeman, but three blown second half leads in those losses," another said.

Freeman and the Fighting Irish will look to bounce back with another home matchup against the Cal Golden Bears next Saturday.