College Football World Celebrating Buckeyes Legend Troy Smith

Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith runs for yardage during action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on November 4, 2006. Ohio State won 17-10. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world celebrated the birthday of an Ohio State Buckeyes legend.

Former star quarterback Troy Smith, who played for the Buckeyes from 2003-06, celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday. That was all it took for fans to flock to social media to wish him well.

The Ohio State Big Ten Network Twitter account took an extra day, but put together a highlight package of the former Ohio State star.

"We miss Troy Smith's birthday yesterday," the account said. "Happy belated to the Ohio State legend and 2006 Heisman Trophy winner."

"Happy Birthday QB Troy Smith, The Ohio State Buckeyes, 2006 Heisman Trophy. 1st OSU QB since 1936, Tippy Dye, to win 3 straight over Michigan," another fan said yesterday.

Smith was truly ahead of his time during his collegiate football career. Two dual-threat quarterback would be at home in today's fast-paced game.

Happy (belated) birthday to Troy.