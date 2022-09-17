College Football World Concerned For Gus Johnson Today

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fox announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 22, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, beloved college football announcer Gus Johnson was on the call for Nebraska's home game against Oklahoma.

Unfortunately, as the second half got underway, his broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that Johnson would not be calling the second half as he dealt with what appears to be an illness.

"Gus is doing well, he's just very much under the weather," Klatt said during the broadcast. With Johnson gone, Klatt took over with Brady Quinn acting as his analyst.

The football world was thinking about Johnson this afternoon.

"Hate to hear Gus Johnson is too sick to go in the 2nd half," legendary broadcaster Tim Brando said. "Get well brother! Joel Klatt is an analyst that I’ve said could easily convert to PXP. Brady Quinn make his way up into the booth to help out with analysis it speaks to both fellas and their combined talents."

"Nebraska disgusted Gus Johnson to the point of physical sickness. SMH," one fan joked.

"Now we can add 'making Gus Johnson sick' to the horribleness of our beloved Huskers," said another fan.

Jokes aside, we hope Johnson is feeling better very soon.