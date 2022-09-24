College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida.

Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines.

At 87 years old, some fans think it's time for ESPN to let him retire.

"Man, it’s tough to watch Lee Corso. I hope he can finish out this year gracefully then hang it up," said one fan.

"i’m torn between being heartbroken that Lee Corso won’t be doing this much longer and being heartbroken that he is still up there in the first place… my childhood man. let the legend retire and rest…" another fan said.

Corso is one of the most beloved personalities in college football. But it might be time for ESPN to let him ride off into the sunset.