College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury.

It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last ride with the teammates that helped put him in position to become a potential NFL draft pick.

“I mean, it was just my teammates … I never questioned it … If I was them [Ole Miss teammates], in their shoes and they had a quarterback in the same position … I just couldn’t live with what they would think of me,” Corral said. “Like just leaving and just being like ‘alright that was the last game’ and nobody knowing that was the last game.”

College football fans and media members alike were sad to see the Rebels QB go down.

“Matt Corral is hurt,” tweeted the College Football subreddit. “His knee got rolled up on. He can barely even walk off the field. This is why players opt out. Matt Corral loves football and he loves Ole Miss.”

“Matt Corral getting his leg rolled up on and then needed to be helped off by trainers is why many guys opt out of bowl games,” said The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman.

Barstool’s “Unnecessary Roughness” tweeted a clip of Corral explaining his decision to play in wake of the injury.

“I wouldn’t be in this position w/o them,” the QB said. Adding, “I won’t just leave. I know what’s on the other side but I’m gonna give these guys everything I got.”

“Stop with the ‘he should have opted out take,'” tweeted CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell. “Matt Corral wanted to play. Should be praised for it. He got hurt and it sucks. Won’t impact his draft stock one but. The fact that he tried to play might even help him.”

Hoping Corral is able to avoid a bad diagnosis and wishing him a speedy recovery.