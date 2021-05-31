The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Debates Johnny Manziel’s Declaration

Johnny Manziel smiling in his Texas A&M football uniform.COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel has college football Twitter buzzing on Sunday evening.

The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who won a Heisman Trophy during his time in College Station, named the sport’s two greatest players of all-time.

No, Manziel did not include himself in the top two, though he did go with two other former SEC quarterbacks:

  1. Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton
  2. Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow

“SEC is king on this list, but I’m biased,” the former Cleveland Browns quarterback admitted.

Newton and Tebow are respectable picks, for sure, though many would argue that other players are deserving of the all-time best label.

 

Of course, others agree with Manziel’s list, especially having Newton as the best of all-time.

Newton did have one of the most-dominant seasons in college football history – if not the most dominant. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. Newton also caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn finished the 2010 season with a 14-0 record, 8-0 in the SEC. The Tigers beat Oregon in the BCS National Championship Game, 22-19.

Newton went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.