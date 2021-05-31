College Football World Debates Johnny Manziel’s Declaration

Johnny Manziel has college football Twitter buzzing on Sunday evening.

The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who won a Heisman Trophy during his time in College Station, named the sport’s two greatest players of all-time.

No, Manziel did not include himself in the top two, though he did go with two other former SEC quarterbacks:

Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow

“SEC is king on this list, but I’m biased,” the former Cleveland Browns quarterback admitted.

Newton and Tebow are respectable picks, for sure, though many would argue that other players are deserving of the all-time best label.

go watch some barry sanders film my dude https://t.co/Om2vkA7Hkj — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) May 31, 2021

Vince Young was a myth then https://t.co/2ab2tLqin3 — Jesus Malverde🕯➐ (@killakhristian9) May 31, 2021

I like Cam. But respectfully. It’s Vince Young. https://t.co/k3VferjmFd — Chase Rutledge (@crutcrutcrutt) May 31, 2021

I would argue Vince Young or Reggie Bush.. https://t.co/4J2ZETb1fd — Andrew. (@ProudMasshoIe) May 31, 2021

I’d put Bo Jackson right there as well. This from a Bama fan. https://t.co/sc5Lxh5261 — Bryan (@bryanhrpsgt12) May 31, 2021

Of course, others agree with Manziel’s list, especially having Newton as the best of all-time.

Were there player(s) that had more statistically dominant seasons/careers? Yes. But what Cam did with the talent (or lack thereof) around him will never be matched. Truly an individually dominant season. https://t.co/F2HUYe30Pw — Justin Rollen (@jrollwde) May 31, 2021

Coming from a dude with one of the best collegiate seasons ever 🔥 couldn’t agree more cam was 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/PAEMAaMnNw — Guy Brenner (@guybrenner2) May 31, 2021

Case to be made Cam's 2010 season without peer. https://t.co/qb5h1n6HrB — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) May 31, 2021

Newton did have one of the most-dominant seasons in college football history – if not the most dominant. He threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. Newton also caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn finished the 2010 season with a 14-0 record, 8-0 in the SEC. The Tigers beat Oregon in the BCS National Championship Game, 22-19.

Newton went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.