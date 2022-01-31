College Football World Debates Ohio State’s Joe Burrow Decision

Before Joe Burrow became a superstar at LSU, he was sitting on the bench at Ohio State.

That’s right. Burrow was a backup for Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the beginning of his collegiate career. Dwayne Haskins was the team’s starter at the time.

Following Burrow’s triumphant win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening, fans couldn’t help but debate why on earth Meyer went with Haskins over Burrow several years ago.

“Urban Meyer chose Dwayne Haskins over Joe Burrow,” wrote Barstool Chief.

Urban Meyer chose Dwayne Haskins over Joe Burrow. — Chief (@BarstoolChief) January 30, 2022

“Always worthwhile remembering that Urban went with Dwayne Haskins over Joe Burrow when at Ohio State,” a fan added.

Always worthwhile remembering that Urban went with Dwayne Haskins over Joe Burrow when at Ohio State 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ozCmYVX3ss — Aidan O’Sullivan (@Sully_Matchbook) January 30, 2022

It’s worth going back and looking at the stats, though.

Dwayne Haskins put up gaudy numbers for the Buckeyes during the 2018 season. Joe Burrow, meanwhile, needed to struggle through a few growing pains before his all-time great 2019 season in which he won the Heisman and led LSU to a championship win.

“Haskins went 13-1 and threw for 50 TD’s in one season bud, oh and also got 3rd in Heisman vote.” one fan said.

Haskins went 13-1 and threw for 50 TD’s in one season bud, oh and also got 3rd in Heisman vote. https://t.co/IMthqARryL — BeatinTheBookie.com™️ (@BeatinTheBookie) January 30, 2022

“Haskins Burrow talk again today,” a fan commented. “Here’s your reminder: Haskins ’18 szn @ OSU: 4831 YDS, 50 TD, 8 INT – Burrow ’18 szn @ LSU: 2894 YDS, 16 TD, 5 INT. What happened since then is completely irrelevant to the QB decision for the 2018 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON.”

Haskins Burrow talk again today.

Here’s your reminder:

—

Haskins ‘18 szn @ OSU:

4831 YDS, 50 TD, 8 INT

–

Burrow ‘18 szn @ LSU:

2894 YDS, 16 TD, 5 INT

—

What’s happened since then is completely IRRELEVANT to the QB decision for the 2018 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON 💯💯💯 — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 16, 2022

These type of debates are completely useless.

Dwayne Haskins deserved to start for Ohio State when he did. No one knew what Joe Burrow would go on to become, and his immense NFL success shouldn’t factor into past history.

However, it’s tough not to consider what could’ve been had Burrow stuck it out at Ohio State.