College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence.

The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.

Here's what folks had to say about the play-calling on Twitter:

"Did TCU not see Duggan run for three miles on their last drive?" asked Barstool's Brandon Walker. "What are they doing?"

"PS, TCU, how do you not let Max Duggan QB sneak there and have the RB push him in on third or fourth down?" tweeted Clay Travis. "The QB sneak is the most underrated play in football. Infuriating it isn’t called more."

"TCU with their playoff chances on the line:"

"TCU fans knowing TCU's bid for a undefeated season is over ..."

"This TCU game y'all," a fan tweeted.

Tough loss for the Horned Frogs.