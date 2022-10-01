College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday.

Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer.

Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work done this week and got good news from doctors.

Bresee is "not expected" to miss much time, but he will not play vs. No. 10 NC State this evening.

"Sources: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee out vs. NC State due to non-football medical issue. He had blood work this week, got good news from doctors and isn’t expected to be out for long," said Pete Thamel, via Twitter.

The college football world is praying for Bryan Bresee after what's been an incredibly difficult year.

"Hey #WPN let’s give our thoughts and prayers to Bryan and family as this just adds to the rough times they’ve been going through the last few weeks," wrote Davis Hawks.

"This is a big loss. Bresee is currently my #4 player on my Big Board. Hope he is ok," said Kyle Zies.



"Big absence for the Clemson defense. Bresee has been playing like one of the best defensive players in the country so far this season," wrote Jordan Reid.

"This man deserves for things to start going his way immediately," said Alex Kirshner.

We are thinking about you Bryan this Saturday. Hopefully everything's okay.

Clemson, meanwhile, battles NC State tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.