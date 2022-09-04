College Football World Is Praying For Lineman Who Passed Away Sunday

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Ouachita Baptist football family lost a member of its team over the weekend.

Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman, passed away on Sunday morning after a sudden collapse.

Yarbrough was an All-GAC selection in 2021, playing in all 11 games. He finished the season with 27 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a QB hurry.

The college football world is sending in their condolences to Yarbrough on social media.

Our thoughts are with Yarbrough's friends and family.