College Football World Is Praying For Lineman Who Passed Away Sunday
The Ouachita Baptist football family lost a member of its team over the weekend.
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman, passed away on Sunday morning after a sudden collapse.
Yarbrough was an All-GAC selection in 2021, playing in all 11 games. He finished the season with 27 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a QB hurry.
The college football world is sending in their condolences to Yarbrough on social media.
Our thoughts are with Yarbrough's friends and family.