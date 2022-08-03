College Football World Is Praying For Longtime Announcer Today

TALLADEGA, AL: Announcer Eli Gold started broadcasting for Motor Racing Network (MRN) in 1976, heard on 500 radio affiliates, and in 1982 added NASCAR Live, a weekly radio call-in show heard on 450 MRN affiliates. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images) RacingOne/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season.

According to a statement from the team, Gold has been battling through health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart.

Following the news this morning, the college football world has been hoping the best for Gold.

"Prayers up for Eli Gold, who has always been available and a gentleman when I asked for time. Likewise, Chris Stewart is a good one and will do a great job," Alabama reporter Aaron Suttles said.

"Thinking of Eli Gold. Huge legacy in racing and of course Alabama football," another fan said.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a kind supportive message for Gold this afternoon.

“Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time," Saban said, via 247Sports' Charlie Potter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery. He’s a good friend.”

Hopefully Gold can make a speedy recovery and get back to life as normal in the near future.