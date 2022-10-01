College Football World Is Praying For Oklahoma Player Saturday

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

College football fans across the country are sending their well wishes and prayers to Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon who suffered a serious head/neck injury in Saturday's game vs. TCU.

Harmon was down on the field for several minutes and taken off on a stretcher following a tackle. Players from both sides surrounded the training staff, worried about his health.

Here's a sampling of what people said about the situation on social media.

"Oklahoma’s Damond Harmon appears to have sustained a severe neck injury," tweeted the college football subreddit. "He is motionless as he’s strapped down while lifted onto a stretcher. A lot of tears from players on both sides right now. Has been at least 15 minutes since the injury at this point. Very scary scene."

"Frogs fans everywhere praying for Damond Harmon right now," said SB Nation's TCU account.

"Prayers up for Damond Harmon from Oklahoma," commented RGIII. "Really serious head/neck injury in this TCU-Oklahoma game. Scary Scene on the field. Unity from both teams worried about his health."

Thankfully, Harmon was conscious and responsive as he left the field. Scary situation, though.