College Football World Is Praying For Taulia Tagovailoa Tonight

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The college football world is keeping Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in its thoughts and prayers this Saturday night.

Taulia, who's the younger brother of NFL quarterback and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, has been carted off this evening.

The Big Ten star has reportedly been carted off with a leg injury during the Maryland vs. Indiana game tonight.

We certainly send our well wishes to Taulia and the Tagovailoa family tonight.

"Prayers up to Taulia Tagovailoa, who was just carted off the field with an apparent leg injury," said FOX College Football.

"Taulia," Maryland Football tweeted with an accompanying prayer emoji.

"The one sight everyone at Maryland has dreaded for the past few years: Taulia Tagovailoa on ground, clutching his knee in pain. In comes Billy Edwards, who has shown some good things in a few appearances," said Jeff Ermann.

"Brutal for Taulia Tagovailoa, injured knee, clearly serious," said Pete Gilbert.

The Tagovailoa family has been through far too many football-related injuries this season.

We are keeping Taulia in our thoughts and prayers tonight.