College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns.

The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:

The college football world reacted to the shocking Texas vote.

"Funniest part of this? I would guarantee someone was trying to vote for either Texas A&M or Tennessee," tweeted Viva the Matadors.

"Arizona only got six fewer votes than Georgia. Is Arizona back?" one user joked.

"Expose the [UT] voter immediately," another called for.

"Texas 1."

"Texas vote is enough to say this Poll is worthless," commented another.

"Texas is back," tweeted AnchorofGold.com

The people need to know who did this.