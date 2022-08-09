College Football World Is Speculating About GameDay's Future

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

After pulling out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, there are serious questions surrounding ESPN and its "College GameDay" program.

ESPN reportedly turned down the the conference's final offer of a seven-year, $380 million package leaving many to wonder what course the network will chart going forward.

"CFB XM saying this move by the Big Ten is a devastating blow to ESPN Game Day," an Ohio State writer tweeted. "At this point why would ESPN ever do Game Day on a Big Ten campus?"

Adding, "This now elevates Fox Big Noon pregame show with Urban, Reggie, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinert."

The college football world reacted to the "GameDay" speculation on social media.

"GameDay has sucked for years anyways," one fan replied.

"Big Noon sucks," another said.

"Respectfully, the Big Noon show is pretty boring," another said. "GameDay is a cultural touchstone for generations of CFB fan."

"Whew," tweeted Shaun Crawford.

"ESPN needs some competition," an Ohio State podcaster commented. "I quit watching GameDay years ago. Going forward, it would be bad business for ESPN to even acknowledge the Big Ten on air."

"College GameDay is garbage and has been for a long time," a Buckeyes fan said. "I hope they never come to Columbus again tbh."

"It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for 'em."