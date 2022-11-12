College Football World Loved Jordan Spieth's College GameDay Appearance

On Saturday, PGA Tour star and Longhorn alum Jordan Spieth stopped by the College GameDay desk to make his picks for today's slate of exciting college football matchups.

Spieth won an NCAA Championship as a member of the Texas golf team in 2012, just one year before he earned the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award. The three-time major champion is still a huge fan of all things UT.

Spieth picked his Longhorns and the points in tonight's matchup against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to Spieth's GameDay appearance.

"Jordan Spieth is a goddam legend," one fan wrote.

"Jordan Spieth is the goat," another said.

"I’ve always liked Jordan Spieth. He just solidified my fandom," another added.

"How good is @JordanSpieth at EVERYTHING? Absolutely killed it on GameDay," another wrote.

Spieth's Longhorns will kickoff against the Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET.