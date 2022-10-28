College Football World Mystified By Star Quarterback's Absence Tonight

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Utah surprisingly doesn't have its starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against Washington State.

Cameron Rising wasn't in the starter's lineup when the Utes' offense came out onto the field. It will be the Bryson Barnes show for the entire time.

This obviously caught the surprise of everyone in the college football world.

"Utah QB Cam Rising is not starting tonight. This is a surprise," Eric Edholm tweeted.

According to Josh Newman, Rising could be out with a knee injury after he had a noticeable limp after the game against USC about a week and a half ago.

Utah is coming off a crazy 43-42 win over USC on Oct. 15, which got the program to 5-2 overall this season.

The Utes will try and get to 6-2 in this matchup against the Cougars and you can watch it on FS1.