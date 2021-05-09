The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Recruiting

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban wasn’t believed to be a big fan of the NCAA’s transfer portal, as it basically created college football free agency. Unsurprisingly, though, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach is dominating the transfer portal recruiting.

This week, the Alabama football program has added two major transfers out of the portal. Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide earlier this week. On Saturday, Saban and Co. added another big-time player, as Tennessee star linebacker Henry To’oto’o committed to the Crimson Tide.

Few college football programs, if any, have added as much top-end talent out of the transfer portal as Alabama this offseason.

Saban has long dominated the high school recruiting game, so it’s no surprise that he’s dominating the transfer world, as well.

“Worth noting: You thought Alabama was great before? They’ve now added two elite guys in the portal in the last week. Transfer portal Bama about to be REALLY scary,” Aaron Torres wrote.

It is somewhat scary to imagine Alabama with yet another way to dominate on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide will once again enter the 2021 college football season among the favorites to win it all.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.