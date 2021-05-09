College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Recruiting

Nick Saban wasn’t believed to be a big fan of the NCAA’s transfer portal, as it basically created college football free agency. Unsurprisingly, though, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach is dominating the transfer portal recruiting.

This week, the Alabama football program has added two major transfers out of the portal. Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide earlier this week. On Saturday, Saban and Co. added another big-time player, as Tennessee star linebacker Henry To’oto’o committed to the Crimson Tide.

Few college football programs, if any, have added as much top-end talent out of the transfer portal as Alabama this offseason.

Saban has long dominated the high school recruiting game, so it’s no surprise that he’s dominating the transfer world, as well.

Nick Saban was asked about the impact of the transfer portal last month. He responded in part: “I don’t know, is that going to make the rich get richer?" Henry To'o To'o committed to Alabama today. So, yes. Yes, it will. Via @247Sports https://t.co/S5Y3mmQiac — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 8, 2021

Alabama and Nick Saban will dominate the new CFB transfer rule #RollTide pic.twitter.com/t7DveGX7fq — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) May 8, 2021

“Worth noting: You thought Alabama was great before? They’ve now added two elite guys in the portal in the last week. Transfer portal Bama about to be REALLY scary,” Aaron Torres wrote.

So Henry To'o To'o, one of the top linebackers in the SEC last year at Tennessee will transfer to Alabama. Worth noting: You thought Alabama was great before? They've now added two elite guys in the portal in the last week. Teansfer portal Bama about to be REALLY scary https://t.co/pyQ6MKZo78 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 8, 2021

🚨SABAN WARNING TRACKER🚨 ✅ Playoff will kill bowl season ✅ Adjust these rules or I’ll build an offense that shreds all of you ✅ Transfer Portal® = rich get richer. We’ll lose good players and add great players — Josh Pate 🎙🏈 (@LateKickJosh) May 8, 2021

It is somewhat scary to imagine Alabama with yet another way to dominate on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide will once again enter the 2021 college football season among the favorites to win it all.