College Football World Not Happy With Army-Navy Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: The Navy Midshipmen run out on the field before the game against the Army Black Knights on December 9, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the greatest rivalries in sports will be taking place this weekend as Army faces off against Navy.

It's become one of the greatest traditions in college football to watch the military academies battle it out on the field. Unfortunately, this year's game lost some of its luster.

Both teams are struggling, which led to an interesting decision from ESPN. Its beloved pregame show won't be traveling to the game this weekend, which left fans mystified.

"Is anyone else low-key bummed that @CollegeGameDay is skipping the Army-Navy game this year? I know that neither team is very good, The Bear is leaving for FOX and Corso has had health issues this season, but it was becoming an annual tradition..." college football writer Jim Weber said.

Other fans agree.

"I agree, I think it sucks. Throw out the records, the tradition, effort and rivalry of the Army-Navy games is one of the best in college football. I always watch that game, sad they don't feel the importance," another fan said.

"Shouldn’t even be a question. This should be their location every single year for this game," added another.

What do you think of ESPN's decision?