College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida.

But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.

Per McMurphy:

One potential obstacle for Deion Sanders being hired at FBS level, sources told Action Network, is the multiple academic & financial issues that surrounded Sanders’ failed 'Prime Prep Academy.' 'It is in the front of every presidents’ mind,' source said.

The college football world reacted to the developing situation on Tuesday.

"Yet people like Bobby Petrino and Hugh Freeze continue to get rehired and garner more interest," one user replied.

"Look, I for one think Deion would be a DISASTER at a legitimate FBS/Power5 school. It is NOTHING like where he’s at," another tweeted. "That said, these presidents are elitists at their core and holding accounts Deion trying something and failing is ridiculous."

"They're not hiring him to be Dean of the Business School," a fan said.

"Deion's transgressions are not as bad as say," commented Cyrus Smith. "Drinking on the job like Sark, trying to solicit prostitutes like Freeze, or sending a student to film practice in poor conditions that resulted in their death like Kelly. No school serious about football cares. Move around."

"Nah, we not doing this," replied Complex's Pierce Simpson. "Way too many current FBS head coaches with far worse allegations who walked into new jobs unscathed."

Sanders has not said he's leaving Jackson State. But did admit on "60 Minutes" that he "would be a fool" not to entertain Power-5 offers.