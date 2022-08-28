College Football World Not Happy With Guest Picker News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College GameDay is heading to Columbus, Ohio for the big Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game this Saturday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for their guest picker.

ESPN has announced that Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow has been tabbed as their guest performer and picker for their guest selections this weekend. Harlow confirmed in a video that he will be performing for Ohio State fans before making the picks alongside Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the incomparable Lee Corso.

But the decision to make Harlow the guest picker is quickly becoming a controversial one. Typically, ESPN brings celebrities who have some ties to one of the universities playing, or at least the state where the home team is playing.

Harlow has none of those things, and Buckeyes fans are annoyed. As you can see from the reactions, many are ripping ESPN for bringing Harlow just because he's popular rather than someone with ties to Ohio State.

Unfortunately for Buckeyes fans, ratings are the name of the game and Jack Harlow is rapidly becoming a huge draw that will surely bring a ton of extra Ohio State students out to the event.

Harlow is just 24 years old but already has three Grammy nominations, multiple hit singles and draws a crowd almost everywhere he goes.

Does it break with tradition? Sure. Is it going to be the start of a trend? Probably.